U.S. ethanol production was up slightly the week ending April 23, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on April 28. Fuel ethanol stocks were down nearly 4 percent from the previous week.

Ethanol production for the week ending April 23 reached an average of 945,000 barrels per day, up 4,000 barrels per day when compared to the 941,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week.

The week ending April 23 also marked the one-year anniversary of the historically low production level of 537,000 barrels per day reported by EIA for the week ending April 24, 2020, as market impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic destroyed demand for transportation fuels, including fuel ethanol. When compared to that historic low, production for the week ending April 23 was up 408,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 19.736 million barrels the week ending April 23, down 711,000 barrels when compared to the 20.447 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of 2020, fuel ethanol stocks were down 6.601 million barrels.