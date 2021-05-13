USGC hires new communications manager; Poet expands product portfolio; and ERI, DBI merge.

By Ethanol Producer Magazine | May 13, 2021

Doggett joins USGC as communications manager

Morgan Doggett joined the U.S. Grains Council as a communications manager in the organization’s Washington, D.C., headquarters.



In this role, Doggett will be responsible for the development, implementation and maintenance of USGC’s publications, website, social media presence and other internal and external outreach, in cooperation with other members of the global staff.



“We are very excited to have Morgan come on board in this pivotal position,” said Bryan Jernigan, USGC director of communications.



“Morgan’s previous experience has prepared her to step into this demanding role, and I am confident she will hit the ground running.”



Prior to USGC, Doggett served as the manager of communications at the National Propane Gas Association.



There, she relaunched the association’s 80-year-old brand and led its media relations efforts, managed its website, wrote press releases and steered social media. Morgan is also an operations associate on her family’s farm in Illinois, a five-generation, tri-county row crop and beef cattle farm.

Doggett holds a bachelor’s degree in agriculture and consumer economics with a concentration in policy, international trade and development and a second bachelor’s degree in agriculture leadership education, both from the University of Illinois – Urbana- Champaign.



Poet expands into plant-based consumer products

Poet has expanded its production of all-natural, 100% plant-based purified alcohol. Poet also unveiled a suite of biobased products under a new label, Poet Pure.



Poet Biorefining – Leipsic will produce up to 35 million gallons of purified alcohol annually, which will include grain neutral spirits and USP-grade alcohol. A second expansion at Poet Biorefining – Alexandria is also scheduled to come online in the second quarter of 2021.



Purified alcohol is a fundamental ingredient in thousands of well-known products including foods and beverages, personal care products, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizers and industrial applications. Poet’s purified alcohol is a beverage-grade grain neutral spirit that meets pharmaceutical-grade specifications as well.



“We are excited to announce Poet’s continued expansion into plant-based consumer products,” said Jeff Broin, Poet founder and CEO. “As a worldwide leader in sustainable innovation with a footprint that spans more than 40 countries, Poet has the unique ability to supply consumers across the globe with Earth-friendly bioproducts. We’re proud to say that ethanol and its coproducts are continually being utilized in more ways that will enable us to live cleaner, healthier lives while being better friends to our environment.”



“Poet’s purified alcohol was developed using advanced, top-tier technology to ensure the highest levels of quality and purity,” said Darin Cartwright, Poet’s vice president overseeing this new market development. “Poet’s expansive commercial footprint and 30-plus years of experience in the bioethanol sector guarantees a reliable and competitive supply of top-quality products for our customers.”



ERI Solutions, DBI merge to form PROtect LLC

ERI Solutions LLC and DBI Inc. have merged to form PROtect LLC. ERI and DBI are two professional service companies with a deep history of providing safety, reliability and compliance services to high-hazard industries such as biofuels, chemical, oil and gas, power generation, pulp and paper, and allied industries.



PROtect’s combined service categories include advanced and conventional non-destructive testing; mechanical integrity; heat treatment and stress relief; environmental, health and safety; process safety; and insurance program management.



“We are thrilled to bring the industry-leading talent together under one company to better serve the biofuels industry.” said Nathan VanderGriend, PROtect president and CEO. “With over 200 team members and 100 individual services, the merger has strengthened our team, our service offerings, while diversifying our customer base, making it a smart move to ensure we are a sustainable partner to our customers for years to come.”