By American Coalition for Ethanol | April 29, 2021

American Coalition for Ethanol producer member Al-Corn Clean Fuel of Claremont, Minnesota, announced that today marks the company’s 25th year of operation. ACE CEO Brian Jennings issued the following statement congratulating Al-Corn for reaching this milestone:

“ACE congratulates Al-Corn Clean Fuel as it celebrates 25 years of successful operations producing ethanol and valuable co-products like high-protein livestock feed and corn oil. Over the past quarter-century, Al-Corn has made significant investments in the plant to make more of these products, and reduce its energy consumption and production cost while increasing efficiencies. Thanks to the continued leadership from its grassroots founders to the staff and management today, Al-Corn has served as a significant economic driver for its local communities.”