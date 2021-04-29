ADVERTISEMENT

Summit Carbon Solutions is pleased to announce the growth and further development of the world’s largest carbon capture and storage project, which will link dozens of carbon dioxide emission sources, primarily biorefineries, from across the Midwestern United States to permanent geologic storage sites in North Dakota. In two months since the formal launch announcement in February 2021, Summit Carbon Solutions has expanded relationships across the biorefining industry, resulting in the addition of 12 biorefineries to its network, bringing the current total to 30. Through this expansion, Summit Carbon Solutions’ committed CO 2 volume will likely result in commitments exceeding the company’s original target of 10 million metric tons per year.

The new biorefinery additions will extend Summit Carbon Solutions’ network of CO 2 sources deeper into Iowa and Minnesota and will broaden its reach with its first commitments from CO 2 sources in Nebraska. The expansion into Nebraska will be supported by Green Plains, Husker Ag, and Louis Dreyfus Company, which will supply CO 2 from their facilities, dramatically reducing the carbon footprint of their respective operations.

“We are pleased to welcome more forward-thinking biorefiners into the project,” said Bruce Rastetter, CEO of Summit Agricultural Group, the project developer. “Carbon capture and storage will be transformative for the industry and we could not be more excited to play a role in the development. While our current partners are all biorefiners, we are in active discussions with other industrial emitters in the Midwest,” Rastetter added. “This will be an inclusive project with a variety of stakeholders that will allow other emitters to achieve carbon reduction goals.”

“Biorefining and agriculture are vital to Nebraska’s economy,” said Pete Ricketts, Governor of Nebraska. “By partnering with Summit Carbon Solutions, Nebraska biorefiners will greatly accelerate their efforts to produce a net zero carbon fuel, while at the same time bolstering the agricultural producers they serve and the local economies they support. I look forward to seeing this project take shape and seeing the impact it will have on Nebraska.”

In addition, Summit Carbon Solutions is making progress toward its operational date in 2024 with the engagement of best-in-class consultants and engineers to design and optimize the project:

Trimeric Corporation, an engineering firm with extensive experience in carbon capture system design, is conducting preliminary engineering on carbon capture systems that will be located at each partner plant. Trimeric is an industry leader in the design of carbon capture systems and has led similar biorefinery carbon capture projects in Illinois, North Dakota, and Kansas.

Wood, a global leader in consulting and engineering, with considerable expertise in midstream infrastructure, is performing pre-FEED (Front End Engineering and Design) analysis on the carbon dioxide pipeline network to determine optimal size, routing, and design. Wood is one of the world’s most reputable pipeline engineering firms and has vast experience in CO 2 pipeline design.

pipeline design. The Energy and Environmental Research Center (EERC), a research and development arm of the University of North Dakota, is assisting Summit Carbon Solutions in selecting, analyzing, and developing CO 2 storage sites in North Dakota. The EERC is a global leader in geotechnical analysis related to carbon management and has unmatched knowledge of geology in North Dakota.