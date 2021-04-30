By Growth Energy | April 30, 2021

Today, Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor submitted comments to the U.S. Department of Agriculture regarding agriculture’s role in addressing the climate crisis both at home and abroad. In her comments, Skor argues that plant-based biofuels like ethanol are a readily available, renewable energy solution that reduces carbon emissions today.

“Incorporating biofuels into our nation’s fuel supply has been one of our most successful energy policies to date, benefitting both the environment and consumer,” wrote Skor. “With many states and localities increasingly exploring public policy options to lower carbon emissions, biofuels have become an affordable and accessible solution for many. Recent studies clearly demonstrate that biofuels can immediately contribute to lowering greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and decarbonizing our transportation sector.”

“In fact, a recent January 2021 study by Environmental Health and Engineering, Inc. found that ethanol reduces GHGs by 46 percent compared to traditional gasoline. USDA also supported a study which found corn ethanol’s relative carbon benefits could reach up to 70 percent by 2022. Additionally, biofuels are responsible for nearly 80 percent of all carbon reductions credited under California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard, with the recorded carbon intensity of ethanol declining 33 percent since 2011.”

As the administration and Congress continue to discuss carbon capture as a means to reduce emissions, Skor highlighted the ethanol industry’s already strong role in this space.

“Approximately 50 U.S. ethanol plants already capture, clean, and condense 99 percent-pure carbon dioxide… Our facilities capture and transport carbon dioxide directly to customers, significantly dropping the net amount of carbon dioxide that would be emitted into the air or drilled out of the ground.”

Read Skor’s full comments to USDA here.