By Nationwide Boiler Inc. | May 03, 2021

Nationwide Boiler Inc. and its subsidiary, Pacific Combustion Engineering, are now the exclusive representatives of Webster Combustion low and ultra-low NOx burners for the entire state of California, as well as Oregon and Washington. This expansion in exclusive territory now includes Southern California, which provides Nationwide Boiler with the right to promote and market Webster burners to clients throughout the west coast.

Based in Winfield, Kansas, Webster Combustion is a manufacturer of burners and combustion equipment for commercial, institutional, industrial, and aggregate dryer applications. Webster Combustion is a UL-certified company with an array of burners designed to meet both low and ultra-low NOx emission requirements.

With headquarters in Fremont, California, Nationwide Boiler has provided temporary and permanent boiler solutions to customers on the west coast, throughout the U.S. and worldwide since 1967. The company also offers new and used boiler equipment, in-stock boiler sales, and sub 2 ½ ppm NOx emissions control with the proven CataStak SCR System. Pacific Combustion Engineering, located in Washougal, Washington, is a full-fledged manufacturer’s representative and service organization, as well as a manufacturer of UL-certified combustion control systems and specialty fuel trains. For more information visit www.nationwideboiler.com.