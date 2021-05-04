By Renewable Fuels Association | May 04, 2021

The renewable fuel and chemical producer Gevo has joined the Renewable Fuels Association as the group’s newest producer member. Based in Englewood, Colo., Gevo currently has a plant in Luverne, Minn., that produces low-carbon ethanol and isobutanol and a biorefinery in Silsbee, Texas, in collaboration with South Hampton Resources Inc., to produce renewable jet fuel, octane, and ingredients for plastics like polyester.

In addition to these facilities, Gevo announced earlier this year the concept of Net-Zero Projects for the production of energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons using renewable energy and Gevo’s proprietary technology. Gevo’s project, currently planned to be constructed at Lake Preston, S.D., will be the first Net-Zero Project and will be named “Net-Zero 1.” Gevo expects that Net-Zero 1 would have the capability to produce liquid hydrocarbons that when burned have a “net-zero” greenhouse gas footprint.

“As the renewable fuels industry continues to innovate and evolve, we are thrilled to welcome Gevo to the RFA family,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “For years, Gevo has been on the leading edge of research, development, and commercialization efforts to bring ultra-low-carbon renewable fuels and chemicals to the market. We welcome the company’s perspective and experience, as our organization continues to lead the pursuit of carbon-neutral liquid fuels and net zero emissions from the transportation sector.”

“Gevo is looking forward to being a part of the conversation with RFA and its members,” said Tim Cesarek, Gevo Chief Commercial Officer. “It will take all efforts to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We want to work with farmers as partners, to encourage sustainable farming techniques and help them to use scientific methods, resulting in farms that yield more bushels per acre, improve the soil, and to capture more carbon. All of these results fit into our goal of reducing greenhouse gases, reducing the carbon intensity of energy, and making bio-based fuels and chemicals in ways that are sustainable both economically and environmentally.”

Click here for more information on Gevo. Click here for more information on the value of an RFA membership and click here for a list of current members. All RFA producer members have voting rights on the RFA Board of Directors, which develops the association’s policies and priorities. Members also participate in industry events and networking opportunities; receive routine updates on legislative, market development, membership, education and outreach, technical and research, and communications issues; and inclusion in the member directories. They also can participate in RFA’s Technical, Environmental, Health & Safety, and Co-Products Committees and provide input on RFA policy, activities, and priorities.