By Renewable Fuels Association | May 04, 2021

The Renewable Fuels Association is proud to announce that Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Kelly Davis has been re-appointed to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee (REEEAC), which advises the agency on issues related to the exportation of U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency products and services.

“I look forward to continuing the good work of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee with the Department of Commerce,” Davis said. “Continued export growth is essential to maintaining the U.S. leadership role in providing competitive, and sustainable products to our customers around the globe.” Davis noted that in recent years roughly 10 percent of the ethanol produced in the United States has been exported to countries around the world, often to help those nations achieve goals related to greenhouse gas reduction and air quality improvement.

Established in 2010, the REEEAC is composed of senior private sector representatives that provide advice to the Secretary of Commerce on the development and administration of programs and policies to expand the export competitiveness of U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency products and services.

Click here to learn more about the committee, which will next meet on Wednesday, May 26.