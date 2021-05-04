By Iowa Renewable Fuels Association | May 04, 2021

Today as part of his trip to Iowa, U.S. EPA Administrator Michael Regan toured Lincolnway Energy, an ethanol plant near Nevada, and led a roundtable discussion of Iowa farmers and biofuel producers.

In response to his visit, Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte Shaw made the following statement:

“We appreciate Administrator Regan came to Iowa to learn more about biofuels and the important role biofuels will play in America’s clean energy future. Today Mr. Regan heard a loud and clear message: biofuels are way more than a transition fuel; biofuels are the net-carbon-negative fuel of the future. Improved production practices at both the farm and plant levels combined with carbon sequestration technologies preparing to be deployed can make biofuels like ethanol and biodiesel net carbon negative over the next decade. That’s something that wind and solar can never achieve. Any plan to significantly reduce carbon emissions over the next decade must include biofuels and it is our hope after his visit today Administrator Regan will confidently carry that message back to policy makers in D.C.”