By Growth Energy | May 05, 2021

At Growth Energy’s 12th Annual Executive Leadership Conference, CEO Emily Skor announced that Michael Lorenz will join the company as senior vice president of market development, overseeing the global and domestic expansion of higher ethanol blended fuels. In a statement, Skor welcomed Lorenz, a long-time industry ally, to the organization:

“For years, Mike has been an invaluable asset to growing the retail footprint of higher ethanol blended fuel, like E15, around the United States. He was a key voice for biofuels in the White House in the midst of our E15 year-round push and is a tremendous advocate for higher-blend adoption abroad.

“As part of Growth Energy’s senior leadership team, Mike brings decades of experience leading fuel supply for Sheetz—the nation’s largest independent fuel retailer. In his prior role, he was instrumental in making Sheetz an early mover on E15.

“Mike has worked closely with Growth Energy over the years through the Prime the Pump initiative, and he joins a strong commercial team with a proven track record. We look forward to capitalizing on his fuel market expertise to continue building our momentum and ensuring that low-carbon, plant-based biofuels like ethanol are more accessible at home and abroad,” said Skor.

Lorenz added, “Growth Energy has been the undisputed leader in E15 market expansion and in taking higher ethanol blends to new heights internationally, and I am excited to join a terrific team to continue elevate both our domestic and international efforts. Having spent my career in the petroleum sector, I’m eager to add additional perspective to help Growth Energy continue its leadership in the fuel marketplace and pursue opportunities for the biofuels industry to make an impact on meeting global climate goals.”

Lorenz brings extensive knowledge of petroleum refining, international oil trading and supply and wholesale and retail gasoline/diesel marketing to Growth Energy. Most recently, he served over 20 years as Executive Vice President, Petroleum Supply, for Sheetz, Inc. where he oversaw the fuel supply for 600 stores in six states and initiated the company’s first renewable and alternative fuels program. Earlier, Lorenz held positions at ExxonMobil and Mobil Oil Corporation, including two stints abroad in the Netherlands and England.