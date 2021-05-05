ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. ethanol production was up approximately 1 percent the week ending April 30, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on May 5. Fuel ethanol stocks were up nearly 4 percent from the previous week.

Ethanol production for the week ending April 30 reached an average of 952,000 barrels per day, up 7,000 barrels per day when compared to the 945,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared the same week of 2020, production for the week ending April 30 was up 354,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol expanded to 20.44 million barrels the week ending April 30, up 704,000 barrels when compared to the 19.736 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of 2020, fuel ethanol stocks were down 5.172 million barrels.