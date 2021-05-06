By Growth Energy | May 06, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack delivered remarks to the leading voices of the biofuels industry at Growth Energy’s 12th Annual Executive Leadership Conference. In a video address, Sec. Vilsack outlined USDA’s commitment to the biofuel industry and discussed his focus on championing ethanol’s critical role for rural economies and in attaining the Biden Administration’s climate goals:

“I’m certain that the USDA and this administration understand and appreciate the need to ensure renewable liquid fuels continue to have the infrastructure and support to offer consumers a sustainable option as society transitions away from fossil fuels. Moreover, the production of renewable fuels is essential to putting bio-based manufacturing at the center of a renaissance in rural America.

“...You can look to USDA as a champion for market-based solutions to climate change, for championing bio-based products like renewable fuels, and for putting American agriculture at the heart of rural revitalization. I look forward to our partnership,” said Vilsack.

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor thanked Sec. Vilsack for remotely participating in ELC: “We are tremendously grateful for Sec. Vilsack and his leadership at USDA. Sec. Vilsack is a great friend of Growth Energy’s and an unwavering champion for homegrown biofuels. We are thrilled to work with him and USDA to ensure the success of rural communities, bring better fuel choices to more Americans, and secure a role for ethanol in efforts to decarbonize the transportation sector.”

Watch Secretary Vilsack's remarks at ELC here.