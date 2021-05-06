By American Coalition for Ethanol | May 06, 2021

Legislation designed to reduce the carbon intensity (CI) of transportation fuel in the state of Minnesota, the Future Fuels Act, was introduced this legislative session. American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) CEO Brian Jennings reiterated ACE’s support for the bill as ethanol producers shared why passage of the bill would help grow Minnesota’s biofuels industry during a conference committee hearing today.

“Over the past three years ACE has been mobilizing support for clean fuels policies in the Midwest, and we are grateful the bipartisan Minnesota Future Fuels Act, which follows the policy blueprint we have recommended, has been adopted by the Minnesota House of Representatives and has received continued interest during this legislative session,” Jennings said. “We commend Minnesota leaders for recognizing the economic development benefits this legislation would bring to the state, while increasing ethanol demand and providing incentives for farmers for climate-smart practices.”

“We’re at the cusp of additional clean fuels legislative activity in other states and Congress and believe Minnesota should be the model so farmers and biofuel producers are considered part of the climate solution,” Jennings added.

More Information:

The Future Fuels Act is modeled after recommendations the Midwest Clean Fuels Policy Initiative published a year ago, A Clean Fuels Policy for the Midwest. The Initiative, formed by ACE, the Great Plains Institute (GPI), and others, comprises a diverse coalition of agriculture, environmental, scientific, electric vehicle, and biofuel organizations in support of a technology-neutral and market-based approach to decarbonize transportation fuels.

ACE has been sending letters of support for the bill during committee hearings, educating about the differences between Minnesota’s approach and California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard, and encouraging Minnesota ethanol advocates and members to express their endorsement of the legislation to their representatives.

The Future Fuels Act also supports the goals of the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Biofuels November 2020 report and the clean fuel policy principles put forth by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. ACE’s behind-the-scenes work to win over allies in support of clean fuel policy has resulted in a diverse coalition of groups and companies supporting these state agency and stakeholder efforts, including the Farmers Business Network, General Motors, Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association, The Coalition of Renewable Natural Gas, The Nature Conservancy, Union of Concerned Scientists, Tesla, and Xcel Energy. ACE intends to help keep this coalition together as discussions ramp up about national clean fuel policy in Congress.