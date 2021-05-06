ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 132.98 million gallons of ethanol and 882,553 metric tons of distillers grains in March, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on May 4. Exports of both products were up when compared to the previous month.

The 132.98 million gallons of ethanol exported in March was up from the 101.67 million gallons exported in February, but down when compared to the 139.93 million gallons of exports reported for March 2020.

The U.S. exported ethanol to approximately 44 countries in March. China was the top destination for U.S. ethanol, at 48.31 million gallons, followed by Canada at 34.23 million gallons, and India at 16.75 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports was at $226.73 million in March, up from $193.96 million in February, but down from $241.64 million in March 2020.

Total ethanol exports for the first quarter of the year reached 399.29 million gallons at a value of $676.35 million, compared to 485.32 million gallons at a value of $821.17 million reported for the same period of 2020.

The 882,553 metric tons of distillers grains exported in March was up from 779,324 metric tons exported in February, but down from 899,730 metric tons reported for March 2020.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to approximately three dozen countries in March. Mexico was the top destination at 174,928 metric tons, followed by Vietnam at 130,985 metric tons and South Korea at 100,771 metric tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports reached $239.14 million in March, up from both $199.31 million in February and $194.77 million in March 2020.

Total distillers grains exports for the first quarter of this year ached 2.58 million metric tons at a value of $662.38 million, compared to 2.73 million metric tons at a value of $572.49 million exported during the same period of last year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.