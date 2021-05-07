By Growth Energy | May 07, 2021

At its 12th Annual Executive Leadership Conference, Growth Energy unveiled a new consumer initiative to raise awareness of biofuels’ positive environmental benefits and encourage consumers to choose higher biofuel blends like E15 at the pump. Through a series of targeted digital content, advertising, and digital media, the Get Biofuel campaign aligns biofuel benefits to an empowerment message titled “Fuel Beyond”.

“Our industry’s passion for showcasing the benefits of biofuels is unparalleled, and I’m thrilled to unveil this new initiative that will help raise awareness with consumers – reminding them that by choosing a cleaner fuel, they are fueling beyond their gas tank and also becoming a part of the climate change solution. With biofuel, you fuel much more than just your car. You also fuel cleaner air and help the planet,” said Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy

“The Get Biofuel initiative is an important element of our market development strategy to expand access to higher biofuel blends. With this undertaking, we have a full-throttle industry effort that includes pursuing pro-growth policy, leveraging commercial opportunities, and spurring consumer demand – the E15 trifecta.”

The pilot campaign for this initiative launched on Earth Day, April 22nd, 2021, in the Raleigh, North Carolina and Salt Lake City, Utah media markets, and is slated to expand nationally in fall 2021.

