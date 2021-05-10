ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration has announced it will hold a virtual meeting of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee on May 26. The meeting is open to the public, but advanced registration is required.

The REEEAC provides the Department of Commerce with advice from the private sector on the development and administration of programs and policies to expand the export competitiveness of U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency products and services.

The May 26 meeting will be the first meeting of the current REEEAC charter term. The meeting is expected to include a discussion of major issues affecting the competitiveness of the U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency industries. Members of the committee and government officials will also determine sub-committee structure and provide consultation on REEEAC leadership. An agenda is scheduled to be available by May 21.

Members of the public who wish to attend the meeting must register by May 21. A limited amount of time before the close of the meeting is scheduled to be available for oral comments from members of the public attending the meeting. Written comments can be submitted at any time.

Current members of the REEEAC include Kelly Davis, vice president of regulatory affairs at the Renewable Fuels Association, and Brian Healy, director of global ethanol market development at the U.S. Grains Council.

Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.