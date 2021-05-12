ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. ethanol production was up approximately 3 percent the week ending May 7, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on May 12. Fuel ethanol stocks were down more than 5 percent from the previous week.

Ethanol production for the week ending May 7 reached an average of 979,000 barrels per day, up 27,000 barrels per day when compared to the 952,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared the same week of 2020, production for the week ending May 7 was up 362,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 19.393 million barrels the week ending May 7, down 1.047 million barrels when compared to the 20.44 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of 2020, fuel ethanol stocks for the week ending May 7 were down 4.797 million barrels.