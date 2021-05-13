ADVERTISEMENT

The U.K. Department for Transport on May 13 released draft legislation to implement the country’s planned adoption of E10. The government in February 2021 confirmed plans to allow E10 following a public consultation opened in March 2020. The U.K. currently allows only 5 percent ethanol in gasoline.

According to the Department for Transport, the switch to E10 will reduce CO2 emissions from gasoline-fueled vehicles by approximately 2 percent. When combined with an increase to overall renewable fuel targets, the government said the move could further reduce carbon dioxide emission by 750,000 metric tons per year, which is the equivalent to taking approximately 350,000 cars off the road.

The introduction of E10 is also expected to help support U.K. farmers and the domestic ethanol industry.

Vivergo Fuels, a U.K.-based ethanol plant that has been idled since September 2018, in February said the U.K.’s adoption of E10 will allow its ethanol plant to resume operations. The U.K. Renewable Energy Association also spoke out in February to support of the government’s move to allow E10, calling it a major step towards decarbonizing existing cars in the U.K.

E10 is scheduled to be available by September, subject to parliamentary approval. The initial legislation will apply to Great Britain only. Additional information is available on the Department for Transport website.