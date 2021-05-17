By Renewable Fuels Association | May 17, 2021

The Renewable Fuels Association today welcomed Booster, a leader in mobile energy delivery, as its newest associate member. The San Mateo, Calif.-based company delivers energy directly to customers, for the same price as the local gas station. Booster expanded its offerings to include E15 and E85 blends in an effort to help its customers decarbonize. Presently, RFA and Booster Fuels are working together to expand E15 and E85 use in commercial and federal government fleets.

“As an innovative company providing creative solutions, Booster clearly shares RFA’s vision for revolutionizing our nation’s transportation fuels sector,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “We are excited to work with Booster as they add E15 and flex fuels like E85 to their slate of offerings. We are certain their customers will appreciate having more fuel options, especially when those options can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and harmful tailpipe pollution at a competitive price. When paired with low-carbon ethanol blends, RFA sees tremendous potential for Booster’s unique approach to immediately reduce the carbon footprint of commercial and government vehicle fleets.”

“We are proud to join RFA as a partner in decarbonizing transportation through the use of American-made renewable products,” said Frank Mycroft, CEO and co-founder, Booster. “Booster’s mobile energy network and technology platform allow us to deliver renewables directly to fleets, making it easier for operators to adopt more sustainable options. Together our partnership will help realize the decarbonization of last mile delivery.”

Click here for more information on Booster. Click here for more information on the value of an RFA membership and click here for a list of current members. RFA’s associate members participate in industry events and networking opportunities; receive routine updates on legislative, market development, membership, education and outreach, technical and research, and communications issues; and inclusion in the member directories. They also can participate in RFA’s Technical, Environmental, Health & Safety, and Co-Products Committees and provide input on RFA policy, activities, and priorities.