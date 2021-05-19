ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production averaged 1.032 million barrels per day the week ending May 14, marking the first time in more than a year that production has exceeded 1 million barrels per day, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on May 19.

Ethanol production for the week ending May 14 was up more than 5 percent, or 53,000 barrels per day, when compared to the 979,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. The week marks the first time since the week ending March 20, 2020, that production has averaged more than 1 million barrels per day. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending May 14 was up 369,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stock of fuel ethanol were up slightly for the week ending May 14, reaching 19.433 million barrels, up 40,000 barrels when compared to the 19.393 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending May 14 were down 4.193 million barrels.