U.S. fuel ethanol production fell by 2 precent the week ending May 21, but remained above 1 million barrels per day, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on May 26. Ethanol stocks fell by 2 percent, hitting a nearly five-year low.

Ethanol production for the week ending May 21 averaged 1.011 million barrels per day, down 21,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.032 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol production was up 287,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 18.98 million barrels the week ending May 21, down 453,000 barrels when compared to the 19.433 million barrels reported for the previous week, and the lowest level reported since December 2106. When compared to the same week of 2020, stocks were down 4.196 million barrels.