Modeling electric vehicle carbon intensity by state and month shows winter penalty erases EV advantage in northern states

By Steffen Mueller | June 08, 2021

When it comes to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, ethanol and electric vehicles (EVs) are technologies with great potential. Combined, they could be even better. A recent study conducted by the Energy Resources Center at the University of Illinois at Chicago found all EV and ethanol blends provide substantial GHG reductions relative to gasoline-only vehicles. Notably, high-octane fuel vehicles (HOF) using E25 or E30 provide similar GHG savings as EVs in many states. Importantly, E85 and HOF-plug-in hybrids are the lowest GHG-emitting technologies.



Our analysis compared the GHG emissions from EVs to those from internal combustion engines fueled with a variety of ethanol-gasoline blends. When calculating life cycle emissions for EVs, most modeling tools include upstream emissions but utilize average national or regional electricity grid emission factors.



A closer look at the electricity grid suggests using average grid emissions may be inadequate. A large-scale build-up of the EV fleet should be preceded by life cycle modeling efforts as detailed as those performed for the U.S. EPA’s 2010 Renewable Fuel Standard. Adding substantial power loads for charging EVs will require a greater reliance on marginal generating capacity—generating plants with average marginal emission factors 21% greater than the grid average. Researchers have determined the difference can be as great as 68%. A marginal generating resource is the lowest-cost power plant that responds to a change in power demand.



Another factor to consider when projecting future emissions from EV charging is the marginal electricity mix variation by time of day and month. While it is assumed most EV charging will be done off-peak, it’s not certain. Furthermore, GHG emissions are often higher than average during late night and early morning—low-demand hours when coal is the dominant marginal fuel.



In our study, we calculated the marginal emissions factors for 15 states and regions in the Upper Midwest using the latest version of EPA’s Avoided Emissions and geneRation Tool (AVERT) model. AVERT analyzes how hourly changes in demand change the output of fossil-fuel generators and with that, their emissions.



We compared the marginal emissions to the annual average for each of the 15 states and regions modeled to find only one—Missouri—was quite low with a 6% difference. Ten states or regions experience marginal emissions that are 25% to 50% higher than average grid emissions (Chicago metro, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin). Three states experience marginal emissions that are 50% higher or more than the average (Colorado, Indiana and Kentucky).



We then modeled what the marginal emissions would look like by each month for charging EVs and compared that with emissions from gasoline, E15, E85, HOF with E30, and HOF in a plug-in hybrid vehicle. (See tables 1 and 2)

Rural Illinois is connected to the Midwest AVERT Region. The light grey area in the chart represents the carbon intensity of EVs charged on the local, marginal electricity mix by month. The darker sections of the curve represent an additional penalty assigned to EVs for inefficiencies during winter charging. It is obvious that all studied alternative vehicle technologies are generally cleaner than gasoline. However, during severe winter times when significant cabin heating is required, EVs in rural Illinois will not be cleaner than gasoline (dark grey area graph approaches blue gasoline line). HOF vehicles provide very similar GHG savings compared to EVs on average (red line compared to grey area). E85 and the HOF-hybrid vehicles are the best options.



The situation is different for the Chicago metro area, which connects to the less carbon intensive (CI) Mid-Atlantic AVERT region, resulting in lower CI values for EVs. Even in this region, HOF vehicles running on E30 are cleaner than EVs during some winter months.



The modeling done for the remaining regions show similar results. In nine states, the CI for EVs approaches or equals E15 and gasoline during the winter months, with E85 and HOF-hybrid vehicles the best options year-round, with CIs lower than EVs on the average AVERT marginal grid.



Ethanol at high-blend levels can provide immediate GHG benefits while EV adoption increases. Long-term, due to the similar GHG savings of EVs, E85 and HOF, promoting these technology options toward the same adoption level across many Midwestern states will significantly increase the GHG emissions reductions that can be achieved by any one technology alone.



Utilities across the Midwest face significant challenges when implementing load-shaping and demand-side measures to avoid EV charging on both peak load and during marginal coal/natural gas hours. E85, HOF and HOF-hybrids can provide the natural bridge and ensure the cleanest use of resources.



Biofuels received a lot of scrutiny in the scientific/modeling world when the RFS was first implemented. The modeling included indirect effects as removed from the Midwestern Corn Belt as emissions from shifts in Asian rice production (a source of methane emissions) in response to impacts on global food production due to increased ethanol production in the U.S. EV life cycle analyses need to get the same level of attention, and EVs should be held to the same standard as biofuels. We need to carefully watch for policies and incentives, for example, that act as an implicit subsidy to EVs but ultimately are incurred by the electricity consumer.



Author: Steffen Mueller

Principal Economist, Energy Resources Center

University of Illinois at Chicago

312.316.3498

muellers@uic.edu

Published in July 2021 issue of Ethanol Producer Magazine