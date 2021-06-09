Pandemic resiliency, pending regulatory changes, infrastructure incentives speak to strong E15 outlook.

By Susanne Retka Schill | June 09, 2021

Hopes were high for E15 expansion in the summer of 2020 after the U.S. EPA’s warm weather restrictions limiting E15 to flex-fuel vehicles were eliminated the year before. Then came COVID-19. People left their cars parked, stayed home and gasoline demand tanked. So it was encouraging news when ethanol associations began reporting E15 sales held up in 2020.



In early April, the Renewable Fuels Association reported data from the Iowa Department of Revenue showed E15 sales jumped 24% in 2020, despite a 14.3% drop in overall motor gasoline consumption in the state. Iowa’s drop in gas usage mirrored the national trend, which saw a 13.5% reduction in 2020 compared to 2019. Data from the Minnesota Department of Commerce showed 2020 E15 sales nearly held steady, down just 4%.



Data on E15 sales is scarce, notes Cassie Mullen, RFA director of market development. “This is information retailers hold very close to their vest.” The U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Information Agency doesn’t track E15 yet, nor does EPA. Data is available in some states as a result of related program reporting.



The reports are encouraging, Mullen says. “I don’t see signs of E15 growth stopping, considering the growth we saw during the pandemic. We can thank retailers like Sheetz, Casey’s and Kum & Go for making E15 a mainstay product alongside their regular product. Consumers are getting higher-octane, lower-priced fuel.” Retailers report cost savings at the pump for consumers of between 3 and 10 cents, plus the benefit of E15 not cannibalizing sales of other blends. “E15 is driving consumers to their lot,” she says. “When somebody sees it on their sign, they’re gaining a new customer.”



Retailers participating in Growth Energy’s E15 program do report monthly sales, says Mike O’Brien, vice president of market development, but confidentiality agreements prohibit disclosing the gallons sold. O’Brien can report the percentage changes, however, which shows E15 sales in 2020 grew by more than 10% alongside a 10% growth in the number of sites offering the blend. “It speaks to the strength of E15,” he says. “Coming into spring, we were seeing sales volumes increase across the board as things opened up from COVID-19.”



Momentum is growing, O’Brien says. “We’ve had more conversations with refineries in the past three months than we have had in the last 10 years,” he reports. And, with the help of two new staffers working with him in market development, Growth Energy has been doing webinars and conference calls in place of site visits. “By our accounting, we’ve been in front of enough people to represent about 50,000 retail sites nationwide, and it’s been primarily new people.”



HBIIP Success

More stations will be offering E15 in the next year or two as a result of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s $100 million Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program. USDA reports all of the funds have been awarded and has made a couple of announcements so far on committed funds, Mullen says, with more to be announced.



RFA helped 33 companies secure HBIIP grants in 21 states, accounting for more than 1,200 dispensers at 244 locations, Mullen says. The $24 million in USDA funding will be matched by $40 million in retailer funding.



Growth Energy reports helping retailers garner about $30 million for about 300 sites. “We’re going to have some new players,” O’Brien adds. “The biggest of note is Maverik. The west has not had much E15 activity and Maverik is the largest retail entity in the western part of the U.S.” Another significant player in the southeast participating in HBIIP is Circle K Atlanta, he says, which has connections to the largest retailer in the world. “That will give us some footing outside the U.S.”



The American Coalition for Ethanol has focused its outreach on small retailers with a single station or small chain. Last July alone, ACE’s summer campaign to promote HBIIP attracted more than 15,000 people to its information and video web pages, with 192 flexfuelforward.com visitors heading directly to the HBIIP application page that month. But while there was interest, the ability of single-store or small chain retailers to participate was limited, says Ron Lamberty, ACE senior vice president. “It was such a complicated process that the average Joe just didn’t do it.” ACE is aware of a handful of small retailers who were awarded grants with the help of the organizations providing grant writing assistance.



In retrospect, Lamberty wonders if the focus on getting folks to apply for HBIIP funding confused the message he’s been pushing since E15 became legal. “Most who do HBIIP are putting in E85,” he says. “And the E85 cost and E15 implementation get muddied together. Most retailers could do E15 for very little or nothing.”



Regulatory Hope

The widely promoted idea that stations have to do costly infrastructure upgrades to offer E15 is flat out wrong, Lamberty says. “All pumps and nozzles are warranted for 15% already and the overwhelming majority of underground storage tanks are compatible for 100% ethanol.” He points out that for decades, the UL definition of blends in its certification documentation specifies blends from zero to 100% ethanol.



“I’ve been hammering EPA about some of the rules on E15, which got put together at a time when everybody was being fed stories about what would happen with E15,” Lamberty says. “Now that we’ve got 10 years of experience, nothing has happened.”



EPA’s rules for E15 are expected to be changing soon, once the agency reviews the comments on its proposed rules that were due in mid-April. The proposed changes would make it easier for station owners to demonstrate their equipment is compatible and would require equipment installations in the future be fully compatible.



Besides reducing a barrier for station owners, the proposed rule promises to minimize a barrier for consumers at the pump—the orange warning label. EPA proposed two options: eliminating the label entirely or modifying it. “We would prefer no label,” Mullen says. “But we prefer a label that’s less cumbersome in the language, and get rid of the orange color.”



In anticipation of new E15 rules, Lamberty reports a renewed push by opponents claiming the change would be too expensive. “They’re doubling down on the lie and hoping they can get more people permanently afraid before the rules change.” He points out that in both Minnesota and Iowa, where ethanol supporters are seeking E15 mandates, there’s talk of it costing $500,000 to convert a station. “That would replace very piece of equipment in a station that had to do with refueling,” he says. “It’s ridiculous.”



“I’m hoping when EPA’s proposed rule becomes final, if it ends up as it was written, people will look at it and say, maybe I do have equipment that will work,” Lamberty says. Getting station owners to try E15 is key, he adds. “If they try it, they’ll keep doing it. When most stations put in E15, it immediately becomes about 15% of sales,” he says. “In areas where they market it aggressively, it has gradually come up to where E15 is their bestselling gasoline grade, where it’s more than half of sales.”



O’Brien reports a promising move among some major retailers toward replacing E10 with E15 as the primary fuel. “We’ve got 20 sites we’ve seen this at for a year now, and sales are in the range of 70 to 80% of total sales.” He expects a handful of retailers to put similar programs in place this summer. The word is out about E15’s successes, he adds. “This retail industry is a little smaller than what people realize, and they talk to each other.”



Published in July 2021 issue of Ethanol Producer Magazine