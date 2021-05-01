USGC hires new director; Three Rivers Energy installs Fluid Quip system; and Hydro-Thermal adds to its sales team.

By EPM Staff | June 09, 2021

Brandt joins USGC as trade policy director

Andrew Brandt joined the U.S. Grains Council in late April, as the director of trade policy at USGC headquarters in Washington, D.C.



In this capacity, Brandt will work with U.S. and foreign government officials as well as members and coalition partners to address policy issues related to the export of U.S. feed grains and their coproducts.



“We are very happy to have Andrew joining our Washington staff and are excited about the perspectives he can bring to our work, having worked on the Hill and as a co-owner of his family farm in Missouri,” said Ryan LeGrand, USGC president and CEO. “His broad experience in the international trade policy arena will not only serve him well but will be welcomed as the Council continues its trade mission globally.”



Prior to USGC, Brandt worked for the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance, where he served as an international trade policy advisor, counseling the committee on international trade policy related to agriculture, biotech, energy and other matters.



Brandt also previously served as legislative assistant to Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, offering guidance on agriculture, biotech, international trade, banking and environmental policy.



Before working in the Senate, Brandt worked as legislative director for Rep. Randy Neugebauer, R-Texas, as press assistant for Rep. Jim Talent, R-Missouri, and in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency, where he advised staff on federal crop insurance program policy and worked to help implement provisions of the 2008 Farm Bill.



Brandt holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia’s Darden Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s of science degree in agribusiness management from the University of Missouri.

Brandt replaces Floyd Gaibler, USGC’s longtime trade policy director, who passed away in January.





Three Rivers Energy installs Fluid Quip alcohol system

Fluid Quip Technologies will install a High-Quality Alcohol system at Three Rivers Energy, a 55 MMgy ethanol plant in Coshocton, Ohio. The HQA installation will enable Three Rivers Energy to produce high-quality and high-purity 25 MMgy of GNS alcohol for the global sanitizer and disinfectant markets, with reduced energy requirements.



In addition to the HQA system, Fluid Quip will also construct and install a high-efficiency distillation system for the biofuel production portion of the plant, lowering the overall cost to produce biofuel.



“We are entering a new age for high-quality alcohol production,” said Neal Jakel, managing director for Fluid Quip Technologies. “The Fluid Quip HQA system will allow biofuel manufacturers like Three Rivers to produce sustainable, high-quality beverage-grade alcohol, while using less energy than traditional alcohol production systems.”



The installation of the HQA system at Three Rivers Energy marks the second installment of this technology for Fluid Quip. “The combination of these cutting-edge technologies offers tremendous long-term opportunities for Three Rivers Energy, the local Coshocton community and farmers in our region,” said Jim Galvin, president and CEO of Three Rivers Energy. “The investment in the FQT HQA System will allow Three Rivers to diversify its product portfolio with the production of high-quality, low-carbon alcohols while also improving efficiencies across our biorefinery in the production of our biofuels, animal feed and corn oil.”



“Biorefineries are making strategic decisions to diversify their revenue streams and broaden the scope of their output capabilities,” Jakel added. “We believe using our technologies puts them on a clear path toward continued revenue growth and positive returns for shareholders.”





Hyro-Thermal adds sales team member

Hydro-Thermal Corp. has added Joel Gerstner to its sales team as the ethanol, sweetener and starch sales manager. In this position, Gerstner will contribute to the sales, support, and management functions of the ESS team with a focus on driving growth.



Having been in the industrial outsides sales market for over 15 years (regionally and nationally), Gerstner has an extensive history in the chemical processing, petroleum, power generation and manufacturing industries.

“I enjoy helping customers improve their processes, performance, and reliability of their equipment, which helps them achieve or exceed their internal/external goals and objectives.” he says.

Published in July 2021 issue of Ethanol Producer Magazine