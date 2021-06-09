E15 doesn't require new fueling equipment for retailers.

By Ron Lamberty | June 09, 2021

Summer is the busiest time of year for most of the retail fuel business, and 2021 is no exception. With the delayed hardware changes required for Euro-Mastercard-Visa (EMV) card acceptance finally hitting a hard deadline this April, regular summer maintenance and upgrade projects—including those delayed from 2020, and sooner-than-anticipated advances in automation and technology courtesy of a worldwide pandemic—2021 could be one of the busiest retail fuel construction seasons in recent memory.



Meanwhile, the ethanol industry awaits U.S. EPA finalization of its proposed rule changes for E15 labeling, and requirements for demonstrating underground storage tank (UST) system compatibility with higher ethanol blends, which EPA will issue this summer. Labeling changes should make consumers less afraid of a fuel they shouldn’t have been afraid of in the first place, and proposed UST regulations wouldn’t change UST compatibility requirements, but would eliminate the intimidating gauntlet of EPA obstacles retailers currently have to run to prove their existing equipment is safe for E15—a frequently cited reason by station owners for not offering E15.



Over the years, professional ethanol haters slowed the E15 roll-out to a crawl with ghost stories about liability and being required to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on new tanks, lines, and other fueling equipment to store and sell E15. Unfortunately, those ghosts are very real to most fuel marketers, who still believe the “high cost of converting to E15” myth and have never checked their own equipment. The Big Oil PR machine also frightened regulators into mandating big scary orange E15 warning labels and creating the gauntlet mentioned above, which crushed many retailers’ hopes of easily offering E15—even when they know their equipment is compatible.



Those things are especially frustrating when you know the ethanol industry asked EPA to approve E15 rather than a higher blend, precisely because UL’s listing for gas/ethanol blends in above-ground equipment said “up to 15% alcohol” in most of the tests, and UL’s definition of “gasoline and alcohol blends” for UST systems included up to 100% of either product. Yet somehow, EPA believed the anti-E15 horror stories over its own science and wrote rules protecting us from imaginary E15 monsters.



The best way to get rid of ghosts and monsters is to turn on the lights and see those things don’t exist. The Flex Check compatibility tool (flexfuelforwad.com/flexcheck) was built to shine light on the fact most current fueling equipment is E15 compatible, and thousands of marketers have used the tool and become less afraid of E15. More importantly, some folks at EPA tried Flex Check and even referenced the tool in their E15 labeling and UST proposed rule, which would allow fuel marketers to provide reasonable, logical proof their equipment is compatible with E15.



Over the past few months, especially in Iowa and Minnesota where statewide E15 standards are being considered, the haters are back at it, now saying every station would need to spend $600,000 on upgrades if the legislation passed. However, in EPA’s rule, they said about a quarter of all tanks they checked would be compatible under one of their proposed changes, and the Minnesota Lung Association did a study that said more than 75% of USTs in that state were compatible with E15 or higher. Using these estimates and embracing the oil lobby’s “math” of $600,000 per store equipment cost numbers, we can now say if EPA finalizes its proposed rule changes, they’ll make somewhere between $20 billion and $65 billion dollars’ worth of E15 equipment available at no cost to retailers! “Petro math” says it could be a great year for E15!

