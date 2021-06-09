Canada’s Clean Fuel Regulations are poised to deliver on the emissions cuts needed this decade, including projections to increase the national blend rate for ethanol from the current mandate of 5% to 15% by 2030.

By Andrea Kent | June 09, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Earth Day 2021 was one for the books. President Joe Biden hosted a global climate summit virtually attended by leaders of 40 countries, including large emitters India and China. The event aimed at rallying leadership in the fight against climate change, and it delivered. In what one economist called “Target Bingo,” the U.S., Canada and other countries, upped their targets for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions under the Paris agreement, an international accord set in 2015.



Biden unveiled the U.S. goal to cut emissions by 50% to 52% from 2005 levels—an announcement British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called “game-changing.” The new U.S. target, enhanced commitments from Japan and Canada, and prior targets from the European Union and Britain mean countries accounting for more than half the world’s economy are now committed to reductions to achieve the 1.5 degrees Celsius goal. The policy ambition is undoubtedly palpable. But, emissions targets on their own do not lead to emissions reductions.



Canada serves as an excellent example of targets versus reality. Canada is the 10th-largest GHG emitter in the world. At the summit, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised the country’s goal to a cut of 40% to 45% by 2030 below 2005 levels, up from 30%. Meanwhile, Canada’s emissions have only slightly decreased from 2005 to 2019. Despite Canada’s national carbon pricing, 2019 emissions were the highest since 2008. While the pandemic will lead to a big decrease in 2020, Environment Canada projects modest emissions growth between 2021 and 2030 without robust climate policies. Layer in Trudeau’s broader plan to decarbonize the economy and reach net zero by 2050, and the task becomes even more challenging.



Canada, fortunately, has an ace in its hand: the recently released draft regulation for a national low carbon fuel standard. Canada’s Clean Fuel Regulations are poised to deliver on the emissions cuts needed this decade, including projections to increase the national blend rate for ethanol from the current mandate of 5% to 15% by 2030.



Regulations to ensure renewable fuel blending in fossil fuel are not new in North America. Today, Canada’s renewable fuel standard currently requires liquid fuel producers and importers to have an average renewable fuel content of at least 5% in gasoline. The proposed CFR moves away from operating on a volume basis, and the metric becomes carbon.



Canada’s proposed regulations would require liquid fuel producers and importers to reduce the carbon intensity (CI) of the liquid fossil fuels they produce and import into Canada. The CI reduction requirements become more stringent over time. Like the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard, the CFR is designed to increase the use of renewable fuels with lower GHG life cycle CIs. The proposed regulations would also establish a credit market whereby the annual CI reduction requirement could be met via three main categories of credit-creating actions, biofuels blending projected to be the largest.



At the time of writing, the proposed CFR is in consultation with some key details to be decided. But overall, its focus on carbon intensity (not volume), flexibility and market and trading mechanisms aimed at immediate and lasting economic benefits is a sound policy modernization of volume-based mandates. It also affirms why governments should not underestimate biofuels in pursuit of net-zero ambitions.



Ethanol has already made significant strides over the past decades regarding market access, production capacity, and delivering meaningful GHG reductions from the road transportation sector. At the same time, ethanol’s future environmental and economic benefits still hold great potential. Any government that takes climate change seriously cannot afford to overlook modern biofuels. This is the conversation we have with government and policymakers every day, especially as climate targets increase.



Decarbonization requires effort. Targets may reflect policy ambition but do not account for the critical actions in key sections necessary to reduce GHGs. To do that, governments need new and better policies. Done right, Canada’s CFR can be the smart, market-driven policy required to meet targets and lead to a more innovative energy mix.

Published in July 2021 issue of Ethanol Producer Magazine