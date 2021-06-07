Editor Lisa Gibson previews the content for July, including corn oil, E15 expansion, the Ethanol Producer Award winners, and more.

When determining content for the year’s largest issue of Ethanol Producer Magazine, for distribution at the world’s largest ethanol industry conference, we have specific goals. We want coverage that is relevant, newsworthy and interesting. And we want our overall product to be well-rounded, thorough and attractive.



I might be biased, but I think we’ve done it.



This issue addresses diversification, new markets, electric vehicle research, E15 progress, consumer education and, of course, the 2021 Ethanol Producer Award winners. This content pulls input from sources across the industry with expertise in multiple areas. Let’s dig in.



Our cover feature explores the impacts of rising corn oil prices on capital investments. Sources say now is the time to invest in corn oil separation enhancement, with a halved return on investment. With short ROIs and predictions that high corn oil prices will last for the next couple years, revenue potential is huge. The story starts on page 18.



Next is an exploration of market opportunities in aviation fuel. The potential for ethanol as a feedstock is still uncertain, but one technology developer is evaluating the option as it scales up its process. Fuel consumption in the market is enormous, at 100 billion gallons globally in 2019. Find out more on page 26.



This year’s Ethanol Producer Award winners again represent the industry’s most innovative forward thinkers, most productive teammates and friendliest neighbors. Nominations this year were competitive. Our editorial board struggled to choose just one winner in each category. I think you’ll be as impressed as we were. The full list of winners begins on page 36.



Next we evaluate E15’s growth in the past year. I was a bit surprised to find that the blend grew in sales and availability while most of us were hunkered down in our homes. But it did. And looking ahead, pending regulatory changes and infrastructure incentives pose a strong outlook for E15. Turn to page 42 for more.



Finally, we profile a pioneering campaign from Growth Energy to educate consumers directly on E15 and its environmental benefits. Complementary to Prime the Pump’s focus on retailers, this consumer-focused campaign brings messaging directly to drivers. Growth Energy’s market research for the campaign is extensive, leading to cohesive messaging throughout. Details on page 48.



I’ve seen this industry evolve considerably in the past year and a half. I’ve been proud to be a part of it, witnessing the innovation and large-scale betterment you’ve accomplished.



And I’m eager to sit around the tables with you again, in person, at the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo in Des Moines this month.



See you there.

Published in July 2021 issue of Ethanol Producer Magazine