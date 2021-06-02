ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA is seeking nominations for its Mobile Sources Technical Review Committee, including nominations for individuals who have experience working with agricultural producers, distillers, processors and shippers of biofuels; renewable fuel producers; and clean energy producers.

MSTRS is a federal advisory committee that provides the EPA’s Clean Air Act Advisory Committee with independent advice, counsel and recommendations on the scientific and technical aspects of programs related to mobile source air pollution and its control.

The subcommittee reviews and addresses a wide range of developments, issues and research areas such as emissions modeling, emission standards and standard setting, air toxics, innovative and incentive-based transportation policies, onboard diagnostics, heavy-duty engines, diesel retrofit, and fuel quality.

Members are appointed for three-year terms with the possibility of reappointment to a second term. According to the EPA, the MSTRS usually meets twice a year and the average workload for members is approximately five to 10 hours per month.

Nominees for the MSTRS will be accepted through Aug. 2. Additional information, including instructions for submitting a nomination, is available on the Federal Register website.