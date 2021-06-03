By Renewable Fuels Association | June 03, 2021

Local safety personnel, emergency responders and all others are invited to one of several ethanol safety seminars planned for three locations in South Carolina. The free events are being held by the Renewable Fuels Association, TRANSCAER and the Federal Railroad Administration, and seminar attendees will receive in-depth information on proper training techniques that emergency responders and hazmat personnel need to effectively respond to an ethanol-related emergency. The dates and locations are:

•Monday, June 7, Howe Spring Fire Rescue, 4395 S. Irby St., Florence •Wednesday, June 9, Colleton County Fire Rescue, 1118 Thunderbolt Dr., Walterboro •Friday, June 11, Donaldson Center Fire Dept., 2291 Perimeter Rd., Greenville

To aid in scheduling, two identical sessions take place each day at each location, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or from 5 to 10 p.m. Complementary lunch or dinner will be provided, and certificates of attendance will be handed out to all attendees at the end of each seminar. All attendees must register online at this link: https://www.transcaer.com/training/training-events.

TRANSCAER is a voluntary national outreach effort that focuses on assisting communities to prepare for and to respond to a possible hazardous materials transportation incident. The acronym stands for Transportation Community Awareness and Emergency Response.