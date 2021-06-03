ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production expanded by more than 2 percent the week ending May 28, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on June 3. Ethanol stocks were up my more than 3 percent.

Ethanol production for the week ending May 28 reached 1.034 million barrels per day, up 23,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.011 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of 2020, production was up 269,000 barrels per day.

Ending stocks of fuel ethanol increased to 19.588 million barrels, up 608,000 barrels up 608,000 barrels when compared to the 18.98 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of 2020, ethanol stocks for the week ending May 28 were down 2.888 million barrels.