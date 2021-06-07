By Central Farm Service | June 07, 2021

Greenfield Global Inc., a leading producer of renewable energy solutions and a global leader in the production of high-purity specialty alcohols and solvents, announced on June 2 that it has reached an agreement with Central Farm Service for the supply of corn to its newly acquired ethanol plant in Winnebago, Minnesota.



Greenfield acquired the Winnebago plant end of last year and will be ready to start the production renewable ethanol of as early as the fall of this year. The Winnebago plant has a capacity of 48 million gallons of ethanol per year which is mainly produced for the purpose of low-carbon fuels.



Central Farm Service has 17 grain locations in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. The CFS grain team includes 10 experienced grain marketing advisors along with the tools and information to help farmers formulate effective grain marketing plans. CFS offers daily market commentary, a variety of grain marketing contracts, online grain marketing, and online account information.



The partnership also includes a takeoff agreement of the dried distillers grain products (DDGS) by CFS. DDGS, a co-product of the ethanol production process, are an excellent source of energy and a highly nutritious animal feed.



CFS will begin buying corn immediately for harvest and beyond for delivery to the Greenfield Global plant in Winnebago. For more information, please contact your local CFS Grain Marketing Advisor or call us at (507) 525-1576 or visit www.cfscoop.com.