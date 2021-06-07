ADVERTISEMENT

A notice published by the National Institute of Standards and Technology states that the 106th annual meeting of the National Conference on Weights and Measures will address a proposal related to E15. The event is scheduled for July 18-23 in Rochester, New York, and will be held using a combined video conferencing platform allowing for both attendance in-person and on-line.

The NIST notice, published in the Federal Register on May 20, explains that the NCWM Laws and Regulations Committee is scheduled to consider a proposal to modify Section 2.1.2(a) of NIST Handbook 130 to add the language “containing at least 9 and not more than 15 volume percent ethanol.” The proposed language would align with EPA’s current regulations on gasoline volatility.

A full copy of the notice is available on the Federal Register website.