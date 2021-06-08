ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on June 5 announced that the government of India has set a goal to achieve 20 percent ethanol blending by 2025, five years sooner than the country’s previous goal to achieve E20 by 2030.

According to Modi, India’s gasoline contained only an average of 1.5 percent ethanol as of 2014. Currently, the blend level is approximately 8.5 percent. The new goal set by the government aims to more than double that volume of blending over the next five years.

Modi made his comments on ethanol during a World Environment Day event during which he interacted with a farmer who shared his experience related to organic farming and biofuel use in agriculture. As part of the event, Modi released the “Report of the Expert Committee on Road Map for ethanol blending in India 2020-2025.” He also launched the E100 pilot project in Pune for the production and distribution of ethanol across the country.

The new announcements build on ethanol initiatives announced by India's government over the past year. In late 2020, the government of India opened a comment period on draft automotive industry standards (AIS) related to the country’s plans to introduce E85 and E100 vehicles into regions with an ethanol surplus. Also in December, the government of India approved an interest subsidy of $626 million for augmenting its domestic ethanol production capacities.

Additional information is available on the government of India’s website.