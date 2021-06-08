ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 112.68 million gallons of ethanol and 862,736 metric tons of distillers grains in April, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on June 8. Exports of both products were down when compared to the prior month.

The 112.68 million gallons of ethanol exported in April was down from the 132.98 million gallons exported in March but up when compared to the 99.38 million gallons of ethanol exported during April 2020.

The U.S. exported ethanol to approximately 40 countries in April. Canada was the top destination at 27.76 million gallons, followed by South Korea at 23.22 million gallons and India at 16.37 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports was at $228.29 million in April, up from both $226.73 million in March and $175.97 million in April 2020.

Total U.S. ethanol exports for the first four month of 2021 reached 511.97 million gallons at a value of $904.64 million, compared to 584.71 million gallons at a value of $997.14 million exported during the same period of last year.

The 862,736 metric tons of distillers grains exported in April was down from 882,553 metric tons in March, but up when compared to the 765,635 metric tons exported during April 2020.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to more than 30 countries in April. Mexico was the top destination at 158,380 metric tons, followed by Vietnam at 100,284 metric tons and South Korea at 96,104 metric tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports was at $228.17 million in April, down from $239.14 million in March, but up from $163.32 million in April 2020.

Total distillers grains exports for the for the first four months of 2021 reached 3.44 million metric tons at a value of $893.52 million, compared to 3.49 million metric tons at a value of $735.81 million exported during the same period of 2020.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.