Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on June 4 signed AB 411 into law. The bill allows sales of E15 within the state and requires the State Board of Agriculture to adopt rules governing sales of the fuel blend by July 2022.

The legislation was introduced on March 25. The state Assembly passed the bill on May 26 by a vote of 32 to 10. The Nevada Senate voted to approve the bill by a vote of 21 to zero on May 31. Sisolak signed the bill into law on June 4.

Growth Energy issued a statement applauding the legislation. “By signing AB411 into law, Governor Sisolak is providing Nevadans with the opportunity save money at the pump and fill up with the plant-based biofuels like E15, a fuel blended with fifteen percent renewable ethanol,” said Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy. “Nevadans will soon have the choice to fuel up with plant-based biofuels through E15, a simple choice that not only saves them money at the pump but will also benefit the earth. We’re looking forward to working with retailers across the state to add E15 to their fuel offerings so Nevadans have greater access a liquid fuel that reduces their carbon emissions.”

According to Growth Energy, once the regulation is finalized, Nevada will become the 47th state to approve E15 for consumers. The fuel is currently available at more than 2,440 retail sites spanning 30 states.

Ethanol producer Poet LLC has also spoken out in support of the bill. "Soon Nevadans can expect bigger fuel savings and lower emissions with E15," said Joshua Shields, senior vice president at Poet. "E15 is an easy way for Nevadans to go green because it can cut emissions from virtually every light-duty vehicle on the road today."

Poet cited a study completed by Air Improvement Resource Inc. that shows Nevada can reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 148,000 metric tons annually by switching from E10 to E15.

A full copy of the bill is available on the Nevada Legislature website.