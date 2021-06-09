ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Industries Inc., a company that operates two ethanol plants in Nebraska, announced on June 9 it has entered into an agreement with Catahoula Resources to jointly develop carbon capture and sequestration (CSS) within the state.

The news follows an announcement made in late May by Catahoula and Battelle that the two organizations are partnering to develop solutions for the capture, transport and sequestration of carbon dioxide produced at ethanol facilities in Nebraska.

Chief Industries said it is currently working with Catahoula, a portfolio company of private investment firm The Energy and Minerals Group, to evaluate CCS infrastructure investments that will enhance the sustainability and improve the economics of ethanol production. Work has already begun to evaluate favorable storage geology through Catahoula’s joint venture arrangement with Battelle, Chief Industries said in a statement.

The announcement issued by Chief Industries follows legislation, LB 650, that was signed by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts in May that creates a legal framework for CCS projects located within the state.

“The passage of LB650 shows that Nebraska is serious about our global environment. Allowing for the geologic storage of carbon dioxide will truly benefit the citizens and industries within our state,” said DJ Eihusen, CEO of Chief Industries. “Chief is excited to be teaming up with a group such as Catahoula. Their expertise and knowledge in this space leaves us encouraged that Chief Industries, Inc. will continue to provide a lasting and positive environmental impact.”

“We see Nebraska’s forward-thinking support of carbon dioxide sequestration as a springboard for differentiating the Nebraska’s ethanol industry and we are excited to expand upon this vision by aligning with Chief–a strong, deeply rooted, family-owned company. The use of proven carbon capture infrastructure targeting nearby, low-cost storage is a compelling plan for investment in the local economies of Nebraska,” said Jeff Rawls, CEO of Catahoula Resources.

The American Coalition for Ethanol has issued a statement in support of Chief Ethanol’s new CCS venture. “ACE applauds Chief Ethanol for making this important and forward-thinking investment at its plants to further improve the process by which it produces clean, low carbon ethanol,” said Brian Jennings, CEO of ACE. “These CCS projects will improve the CI score of each Chief facility while increasing the value of their ethanol, supporting area Nebraska communities, and helping the nation reach ambitious carbon emissions goals by midcentury. Chief is one of many ACE members involved with CCS projects, reinforcing the fact that our members intend to play a significant and proactive role in tackling climate change.”

Past ACE Board President Duane Kristensen, general manager and vice president of operations for Chief Ethanol stated, “Chief Ethanol Fuels Inc. is eager to explore the tremendous potential that this partnership in carbon sequestration can create to enhance the environmental and sustainability benefits of our current renewable fuels production.”