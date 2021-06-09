ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was up more than 3 percent the week ending June 4, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on June 9. Weekly ending stocks of ethanol were up nearly 2 percent.

Ethanol production for the week ending June 4 averaged 1.067 million barrels per day, up 33,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.034 million barrels per day production reported for the previous week, and the highest level of weekly production reported since February 2020. When compared to the same week of last year, production was up 230,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol increased to 19.96 million barrels for the week ending June 4, up 372,000 barrels when compared to the previous week. When compared to the same week of 2020, ethanol stocks for the week ending June 4 were down 1.842 million barrels.