The U.K. government on June 7 announced the launch of a nationwide information campaign on the introduction of E10. The campaign aims to raise awareness of the fuel blend and how its rollout will help the U.K. build back greener.

Work to move to an E10 blend of gasoline has been underway for more than a year. The U.K. Department of Transport opened a public consultation in March 2020 on a proposal to adopt E10 as the standard grade of gasoline sold in the U.K., up from the current standard of E5. The move to E10 is part of the government’s plans to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.

The U.K. Department of Transport announced in February 2021 it would move forward with the adoption of E10. Draft legislation to implement the change was released in May. E10 is expected to be available in the U.K. starting in September.

The government’s E10 information campaign is set to kick off in mid-June and will include fuel pump labels and targeted digital, radio and social media advertising.

“The rollout of E10 is the latest in a string of measures we’re taking to cut road emissions, reduce pollution and keep us on track to meet our ambitious net zero by 2050 target,” said Transport Minister Rachel Maclean.

“This campaign will not only make drivers aware of the changes we’re making, but will also show millions of motorists how E10 introduction plays a part in helping reduce carbon emissions and build back greener with every tank of petrol,” Maclean continued.

Additional information is available on the U.K. Department for Transport website.