ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on June 15 delivered a speech on the Senate floor criticizing the Biden administration over reports that the U.S. EPA is considering a reduction in Renewable Fuel Blending requirements to benefit Big Oil.

Grassley cited a Reuters report issued in early June that “the Biden administration is considering ways to allow U.S. oil refineries to not meet their biofuel blending requirements.”

“This same administration has proposed hundreds of billions in subsidies for electric vehicles, but failed to include any support for biofuels infrastructure, which plans a vital role in our nation’s transportation sector,” Grassley continued, noting that Biden promised during his campaign to promote and advance renewable energy and biofuels, including ethanol. “He’s not keeping his promise,” Grassley said.

Grassley discussed ethanol’s proven ability to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and cited data published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration that predicts 81 percent of new vehicles sales will still be gas-powered or flex fuel in 2050.

“No matter what the EPA or Big Oil says about the impact of its waivers to oil companies making billions in profits, farmers and biofuels producers know and feel the negative impact,” Grassley said. “Any attempt to exempt oil refiners from their biofuels obligation is a blatant bailout. The law is simple – blend biofuels or buy credits from those who do.”

A full transcript and video recording of Grassley’s floor speech is available on his website.