U.S. fuel ethanol production fell by nearly 4 percent the week ending June 112, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on June 16. Weekly ending stocks of ethanol were up more than 3 percent.

Ethanol production for the week ending June 11 averaged 1.025 million barrels per day, down 42,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.067 million barrels of production reported for the previous week. Despite the downturn, the week ending June 11 marks the fourth consecutive week that ethanol production levels have remained above 1 million barrels per day. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol production was up 184,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol reached 20.602 million barrels the week ending June 11, up 642,000 barrels when compared to the previous week. When compared to the same week of 2020, ethanol stocks for the week ending June 11 were down 744,000 barrels.