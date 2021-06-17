ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has announced ethanol production and ethanol was up during the second half of May when compared to the same period of last year. Ethanol sales for the full month were up nearly 12 percent.

Mills in the south-central region of Brazil processed 43.23 million tons of sugarcane during the second half of May, up 1.9 percent when compared to the same period of 2020.

A total of 129.65 million tons of sugarcane has been processed so far this harvest season, which began April 1, down 10.88 percent when compared to the same period of last year. UNICA primarily attributed the reduction to a delay in the beginning of harvest activities in Sao Paulo.

Ethanol production for the second half of May was at 1.99 billion liters (525.7 million gallons), up 9.16 percent, including 1.19 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 7.04 percent, and 801.7 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 47.05 percent.

Since the begging of the current harvest, ethanol production has reached 3.97 billion liters, down 13.18 percent. Anhydrous ethanol accounts for 1.85 billion liters of that production, up 11.27 percent when compared to the same period of last year.

Corn ethanol production was at 118.52 million liters during the second half of May, up 106.58 percent when compared to the same period of 2020. Approximately 456.88 million liters of corn ethanol has been produced since April 1, up 30.25 percent when compared to the same period of last year.

Mills in the south-central region sold 2.47 billion liters of ethanol in May, up 11.8 percent when compared to the same month of last year. Sales since the beginning of the current harvest season have reached 46.2 billion liters, up 14.88 percent.

Domestically, hydrous ethanol sales for May were at 1.489 billion liters, up 1.01 percent. Domestic sales of anhydrous ethanol were at 840.35, up 42.26 percent. Since the beginning of the current harvest, domestic sales of anhydrous ethanol have reached 1.48 billion liters, up 35.62 percent, while hydrous ethanol sales have reached 2.93 billion liters, up 8.17 percent.