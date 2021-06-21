By Renewable Fuels Association | June 21, 2021

The Renewable Fuels Association on June 18 welcomed Terracon Consultants as its newest associate member. The employee-owned consulting engineering firm has evolved since its 1965 founding into a multi-discipline firm specializing in environmental, facilities, geotechnical and materials services. Based in Olathe, Kansas, Terracon has more than 5,000 employees in more than 150 offices nationwide, who also partner with U.S. clients to serve their international needs.

“For 40 years now, RFA has enjoyed a reputation of leadership when it comes to providing technical assistance to our nation’s ethanol industry,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “A great deal of this is due to what we have learned from our associate members over the years, and having Terracon Consultants as part of the RFA family provides our producer members access to knowledgeable thought leaders when it comes to the wide variety of engineering needs. We look forward to connecting with them more closely and sharing insight at this important time in our industry’s history.”

“Terracon has been working in the renewable fuels market providing engineering and environmental consulting services for several years and see the importance of the industry to the future of a low-carbon fuels approach for transportation,” said Mike Adams, Terracon National Program Manager for Oil and Gas Services. “Terracon is a national firm with more than 5,000 employees but our roots start in the upper Midwest, and we attribute a portion of our growth as a firm to supporting and working with this industry segment. Joining and supporting the Renewable Fuels Association just makes sense given our expanding involvement in the industry.”

Click here for more information on Terracon. Click here for more information on the value of an RFA membership and click here for a list of current members. RFA’s associate members participate in industry events and networking opportunities; receive routine updates on legislative, market development, membership, education and outreach, technical and research, and communications issues; and inclusion in the member directories. They also can participate in RFA’s Technical, Environmental, Health & Safety, and Co-Products Committees and provide input on RFA policy, activities, and priorities.