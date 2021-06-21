By Renewable Fuels Association | June 21, 2021

The Renewable Fuels Association today announced that Jared Mullendore has joined the organization’s staff as its new director, government affairs. Mullendore’s experience includes serving as district director for former Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA), and on the staff of former Rep. David Loebsack (D-IA).

“We are pleased to welcome Jared to our Government Affairs team in Washington, D.C.,” said RFA Senior Vice President for Government and Public Affairs Troy Bredenkamp. “He brings a wealth of experience, as well as deep knowledge on a range of policy issues. Jared’s experience as a ‘boots-on-the-ground’ district director means he has an intimate understanding of how policy and regulatory decisions made inside the beltway affect American workers and families in communities across the Heartland. There is no doubt that Jared will be able to hit the ground running and we know he will have an immediate impact on RFA’s advocacy efforts on Capitol Hill.”

Mullendore earned both an undergraduate degree and a Juris Doctor from the University of Iowa, clerking at an Iowa City law firm before joining Rep. Loebsack’s team in 2013, serving as a deputy finance director for his campaign and then as a district representative in Iowa. In 2019, Mullendore joined Rep. Finkenauer’s staff as district director, where he opened and oversaw three district offices and a staff of six.