By Growth Energy | June 21, 2021

In a letter to President Biden, 20 Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives urged the president to quickly and publicly affirm that his administration will not undermine clean renewable fuels.

“We remain concerned that any attempt to undermine the law as it relates to the RFS will damage our rural economies and harm our local farmers and biofuels producers,” wrote the members. “We stand ready to work with you and look forward solutions that grow the biofuels industry and provide certainty to our local farmers and producers.”

Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy, thanked the members standing up for American farmers and biofuels producers:

“As soon as reports circulated of potential handouts to the oil industry, our biofuels champions immediately raised alarm on behalf of rural America,” said Skor. “Not only would reducing biofuel blending obligations be a reversal of this administration’s repeated and unequivocal promises to support rural clean energy jobs and uphold the RFS, it would also backtrack on the administration’s climate change efforts, of which our farmers have made a strong effort to be a part.

“We thank the 20 members who signed this letter, and we hope that the loud voices of rural champions on both sides of the aisle over the past week will encourage President Biden to halt any potential deal to reduce biofuel blending.”

Read the full letter here.