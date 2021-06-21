ADVERTISEMENT

The Minnesota House of Representatives on June 19 voted 112 to 20 to pass an omnibus agriculture bill that includes $6 million to support the development of biofuel infrastructure to supply E15 blends of fuel.

The bill aims to allocate $3 million in 2022 and $3 million in 2023 for grants to upgrade retail petroleum dispensers, fuel storage tanks and other equipment that does not have the ability to be certified for use with E25. Grants would be offered for up to $200,000 per station, not to exceed 65 percent of costs.

In a statement released on June 18, State Rep. Paul Anderson said the funding will help building out Minnesota’s infrastructure for the expanded use of biofuels. “We hear a lot about using more electric cars to improve air quality in the future, but biofuels can have a much more immediate impact and this appropriation to aid in the transition will be helpful in that regard,” he said.

The legislation is now being considered by the Minnesota Senate.