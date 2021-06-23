ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was up more than 2 percent the week ending June 18, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on June 23. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol were up nearly 3 percent.

Ethanol production for the week ending June 18 averaged 1.048 million barrels per day, up 23,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.025 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol production for the week ending June 18 was up 155,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol reached 21.12 million barrels the week ending June 18, up 518,000 barrels from the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol stocks for the week ending June 18 were up 86,000 barrels.