By Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association | June 24, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association (MN Bio-Fuels) and KS95 FM teamed up June 23 to reward drivers who fueled up with Unleaded 88 (E15) at a Holiday station in Plymouth, Minnesota, during an hour-long promotion.

“It was great to be out once again with our friends at KS95 to educate and talk to consumers on the benefits of using E15. Now that pandemic-related restrictions have been lifted, we plan to host several more events in the Twin Cities metro with KS95 in the coming weeks to encourage drivers to make the switch to E15,” said Tim Rudnicki, executive director of MN Bio-Fuels.

Yesterday’s hour-long promotion was held at the Holiday station on County Rd 24 in Plymouth from 12 pm to 1 pm.

KS95’s personality, Rudy Pavich, was at the station with MN Bio-Fuels staff educating drivers on the benefits of using E15.

Among the prizes given to drivers who chose E15 included $20 in cash, Stay & Play passes for St Croix casino in Turtle Lake, tickets to the St Paul Saints, Crayola Experience passes and KS95 merchandise.