ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, is encouraging House and Senate leadership to include provisions to help increase the use and production of biofuels in the final language of the upcoming infrastructure legislation.

Axne on June 25 sent a letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leaders Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell advocating for investments in biofuels infrastructure.

“Investments in biofuels infrastructure represents the best of all worlds as we are charting a path to an energy economy that allows us to reduce carbon emissions, be less reliant on foreign energy sources, and still support our rural communities and farmers,” she wrote. “Biofuels have been shown to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least half for ethanol and upwards of eighty percent for biodiesel, all while supporting rural and agricultural communities. In fact, the Department of Agriculture anticipates reduction of up to seventy percent for ethanol as soon as next year with additional investments and innovation.”

The letter discusses the critical role biofuels are playing in U.S. decarbonization efforts and stresses the potential for even more significant future reductions. “And as the initial details of this agreement indicate an interest in reducing emissions within our transportation sector, additional investments in biofuels should be included in order to see wider use of clean fuel and greater reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in transportation,” Axne wrote.

A full copy of the letter can be downloaded from Axne’s website.