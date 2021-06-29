ADVERTISEMENT

Brazilian energy company Raizen S.A. on June 25 announced plans to invest in the development of a second cellulosic ethanol plant. The proposed facility is expected to have a nameplate capacity of 82 MMly (21.66 MMgy), approximately twice the capacity of the company’s first cellulosic ethanol plant.

The proposed facility is expected to be developed at the Bonfirm Bioenergy Park located in Guariba, São Paulo, Brazil. The facility is currently scheduled to begin operations in 2023. The new facility will boost Raizen’s cellulosic ethanol production capacity to approximately 120 MMgy.

According to Raizen, 91 percent of the proposed plant’s expected output is already sold under a long-term contract.

Raizen celebrated the grand opening of its first cellulosic ethanol plant in mid-2015. That facility is located in Piracicaba, São Paulo.