By Mike O’Brien, vice president of market development at Growth Energy | June 30, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

In a carbon-conscious culture, a number of states in the U.S. have recently moved to allow sales of a higher ethanol blended fuel, E15, to meet their decarbonization goals affordably and quickly. This is big news for retailers who were previously prevented from offering earth-friendly ethanol to loyal customers. E15 can also provide higher margins for the retailer at the same time. It’s a win-win.

In June, Oregon and Nevada became the 47th and 48th states to allow retailers and drivers alike to tap into the economic benefits this higher ethanol blended fuel has to offer. Governor Kate Brown (D-Ore.) signed HB 3051 on June 23, clarifying the ability of retailers to sell E15. Just two weeks prior in Nevada, Governor Steve Sisolak signed AB 411 into law, legislation that would require the Nevada Board of Agriculture to approve E15 as part of any fuel regulation adopted by July 1, 2022.

Along with industry allies, Growth Energy worked for years to get this legislation signed into law so we could continue expanding E15’s footprint from coast to coast. Not only does it open up a new market for retailers, but also gives western consumers greater choice at the pump.

Currently, E15 — marketed to consumers as Unleaded 88 — is offered at over 2,470 retail sites in 30 states and 230 terminals. Consumers have driven over 21 billion miles on E15 to date. At Growth Energy, we’ve expanded our market development efforts, adding two new team members to guide retailers in the west as they add E15 to their site. Western retailers interested in learning more can contact Growth Energy’s market development team: Mike O’Brien at MObrien@growthenergy.org, David Durling at DDurling@growthenergy.org, and Will Beck at WBeck@growthenergy.org.